Southern California's Memorial Day weekend weather should stay mild, predictions say

Southern California's Memorial Day weekend should have some easy and breezy weather, according to Friday's forecast.

KCAL News meteorologist Alex Biston said Friday morning that the cloud cover in the air throughout the area is likely to linger into Saturday and possibly beyond during morning hours, but should give the region a pleasant three-day weekend.

"We are looking at cooler temperatures as we move into this long holiday weekend," she said. "We can see the clouds out there, and that's going to be the theme for the next few mornings."

On Friday, temperatures are likely to stay the warmest over the next several days before a mid-week heat-up next week. In the Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas, the forecast showed highs in the high 70s, while they ramped up to the mid 80s in the Inland Empire and San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

While highs were expected to drop about 5-7 degrees for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, pleasant days were predicted, so it's still a good time to rev up the barbecue and enjoy the outdoors for the long weekend.

Along the Ventura, L.A. and Orange county coasts, temperatures are likely to remain in the mid 60s across the weekend with some morning cloud cover.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat-up is expected in the middle of next week. Temperatures could creep toward the 80s and mid 80s in L.A. and Orange counties, and possibly come closer to 90 in the I.E.