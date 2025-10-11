Southern California in for widespread rainfall, cool temperatures to start week

Southern California is due for widespread rainfall and a dramatic drop in temperatures to start the new week due to a storm system from the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla.

Rain is expected to start affecting parts of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties as soon as Monday night, with the heaviest precipitation expected to last throughout the day Tuesday, beginning around 3 a.m. and lasting through 9 p.m., CBS News Los Angeles forecasters said.

Some foothill locations could see up to two inches of rain, while other low-lying regions may see between half an inch and an inch by the time the storm moves on.

Due to this and the unusual timing of the rainfall, CBS News Los Angeles has issued a Next Weather Alert that will take effect on Tuesday, making sure that Southern Californians are prepared ahead of the incoming weather.

Temperatures will also be significantly cooler, with highs dropping down into the 60s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Should rainfall continue late into the night in San Bernardino County, there could be a dusting of snow at the resort level in places like Wrightwood and Big Bear, forecasters said.

The last time that Los Angeles' downtown area saw at least one inch of rain in October was in 2011. On average, the entire month typically sees just over half an inch.