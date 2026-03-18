Record-shattering Southern California winter heat wave continues with "dangerously hot" temperatures, forecasters say

Tuesday was the hottest March day in nearly 40 years in some areas of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service, but the record-shattering heat wave is just getting started.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert is set to remain in place through Friday as a result of the extreme heat that's expected to be 25-to-35 degrees above the seasonal norm.

Wednesday's forecast shows temperatures that wouldn't be out of place in the late summer, but make for a historically hot March. The NWS projects 90-degree temperatures across the board in Southern California's inland communities and the mid-80s along the coast.

"It feels like summer in the middle of March," said CBS LA meteorologist Amber Lee. "It's something we just haven't seen in a very long time."

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for all Southern California communities through Friday. The high-pressure system over the region will severely increase the risk for heat-related illness. CBS LA

High maximum temperatures throughout Southern California on Wednesday include:

Burbank: 100 degrees

Downtown Los Angeles: 94

Anaheim: 97

Riverside: 99

Palm Springs: 105

Temecula: 99

The NWS said the high-pressure system causing the heat will grow throughout the week, increasing temperatures. Thursday and Friday were both projected to be warmer than Wednesday by at least a couple of degrees.

"Outside of the immediate coast, Thursday and Friday are likely to be the hottest days depending on location with high temperatures as much as 30 to 35 degrees above average for the inland valleys and lower elevations of the mountains," the NWS said.

Extreme Heat Warning

The NWS issued an Extreme Heat Warning lasting through 8 p.m. Friday.

"There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors," the NWS said.

Severe heat can cause several health issues, including exhaustion, stroke and cramps.

Heat exhaustion symptoms:

Feeling dizzy

Excessive sweating

Nausea, vomiting

Clammy or pale skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Heat stroke symptoms:

No sweating

Nausea, vomiting

Headache

Rapid, strong pulse

If you or someone you know is experiencing a heat-related illness, officials recommend moving to a cooler place and drinking water. If symptoms worsen, they recommend you seek emergency help.

Several counties and cities across the Southern California region have cooling centers that are open to the public. The centers offer air-conditioned spaces, water and information about heat-related illnesses.

Los Angeles County cooling centers

Orange County cooling centers

San Bernardino County cooling centers

Riverside County cooling centers

Ventura County cooling centers

March heat records

Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded in March in the following areas, according to the NWS: