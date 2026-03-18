Record-shattering Southern California winter heat wave continues with "dangerously hot" temperatures, forecasters say
Tuesday was the hottest March day in nearly 40 years in some areas of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service, but the record-shattering heat wave is just getting started.
A CBS LA Next Weather Alert is set to remain in place through Friday as a result of the extreme heat that's expected to be 25-to-35 degrees above the seasonal norm.
Wednesday's forecast shows temperatures that wouldn't be out of place in the late summer, but make for a historically hot March. The NWS projects 90-degree temperatures across the board in Southern California's inland communities and the mid-80s along the coast.
"It feels like summer in the middle of March," said CBS LA meteorologist Amber Lee. "It's something we just haven't seen in a very long time."
High maximum temperatures throughout Southern California on Wednesday include:
- Burbank: 100 degrees
- Downtown Los Angeles: 94
- Anaheim: 97
- Riverside: 99
- Palm Springs: 105
- Temecula: 99
The NWS said the high-pressure system causing the heat will grow throughout the week, increasing temperatures. Thursday and Friday were both projected to be warmer than Wednesday by at least a couple of degrees.
"Outside of the immediate coast, Thursday and Friday are likely to be the hottest days depending on location with high temperatures as much as 30 to 35 degrees above average for the inland valleys and lower elevations of the mountains," the NWS said.
Extreme Heat Warning
The NWS issued an Extreme Heat Warning lasting through 8 p.m. Friday.
"There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors," the NWS said.
Severe heat can cause several health issues, including exhaustion, stroke and cramps.
Heat exhaustion symptoms:
- Feeling dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Nausea, vomiting
- Clammy or pale skin
- Rapid, weak pulse
Heat stroke symptoms:
- No sweating
- Nausea, vomiting
- Headache
- Rapid, strong pulse
If you or someone you know is experiencing a heat-related illness, officials recommend moving to a cooler place and drinking water. If symptoms worsen, they recommend you seek emergency help.
Several counties and cities across the Southern California region have cooling centers that are open to the public. The centers offer air-conditioned spaces, water and information about heat-related illnesses.
Los Angeles County cooling centers
San Bernardino County cooling centers
Riverside County cooling centers
Ventura County cooling centers
March heat records
Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded in March in the following areas, according to the NWS:
- Long Beach: 99 degrees (98 in 1988)
- UCLA: 94 (Tied 94 in 1988)
- Burbank: 99 (96 in 1966)
- Woodland Hills: 101 (Tied 101 in 1988)
- Palmdale: 90 (Tied 90 in 2007)
- Camarillo: 97 (94 in 2007)
- Oxnard: 96 (94 in 2007)
- Santa Maria: 95 (Tied 95 in 2015)
- Paso Robles: 93 (93 in 2015)
- Anaheim: 100 (98 in 2015)
- Santa Ana: 100 (98 in 1988)
- Alpine: 96 (95 in 1953)
- Idyllwild: 85 (82 in 2004)
- Thermal: 103 (Tied 103 in 2004)
- Indio: 104 (103 in 1916)