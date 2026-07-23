Another heat wave set to scorch Southern California sending temperatures into triple digits

Temperatures across Southern California are only expected to keep rising as a major heat wave scorches the region, creating dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service says the weekend will feel even hotter as a high-pressure system lingers to the east of the region.

"The hottest temperatures are expected for late this weekend and through the weekend," the NWS said. "Elevated risk for heat stress and heat illness will continue as the prolonged hot daytime and warm overnight conditions are expected through Monday."

A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the majority of Southern California. Weather officials say temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, with some areas reaching up to 107 degrees. The advisory includes several coastal communities, which tend to be a bit cooler.

"The combination of above-normal daytime highs and overnight lows along with the higher humidities will create a dangerous environment as people's bodies (those without AC) will be heat stressed day and night with no real recovery period," the NWS said.

CBS LA has also issued a Next Weather Alert through next week ahead of the major warmup. Meteorologists remind people to take extra precautions during the heat, including drinking plenty of fluids, limiting outdoor activities during peak hours and looking out for heat-related illnesses.

CBS LA chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says temperatures will keep trending higher away from the coast and the next two days will be some of the most uncomfortable we've had so far this summer.

Some inland communities will only experience a bit of relief once the sun goes down. Overnight lows across the Inland Empire will only drop into the 70s.