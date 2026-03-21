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Southern California heat records for March set in more than 10 cities on Friday

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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At the end of what's been one of the warmest winter weeks in recent memory across Southern California, Friday continued to smash daily and monthly heat records, according to the National Weather Service.

CBS LA's Next Weather Alert expired on Friday after several days of prolonged high heat. Temperatures on Saturday were expected to be several degrees lower, with a maximum in the low-to-mid 90s in some inland communities, but remained well above the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, Friday was the warmest-ever March day in several Southern California cities. They include:

  • Riverside: 102 (Tied 102 in 1926)
  • Escondido: 101 (98 on Thursday)
  • Ramona: 98 (85 on Thursday)
  • Alpine: 99 (96 on Tuesday)
  • El Cajon: 101 (98 on Thursday)
  • Lake Cuyamaca: 88 (84 on Thursday)
  • Campo: 100 (96 on Thursday)
  • Palm Springs: 108 (107 on Thursday)
  • Therma: 108 (Tied 108 on Thursday)
  • Borrego: 106 (105 on Thursday)
  • Palmdale: 95 (92 on Thursday)
  • Lancaster: 95 (93 on Friday)
  • Paso Robles: 95 (Tied 95 on Thursday)

Friday was the warmest-ever March 20 in the following cities:

  • Burbank: 97 (95 in 1997)
  • Santa Maria: 90 (87 in 1931)
  • Sandberg: 84 (80 in 2015)
  • Long Beach: 91 (90 in 1997)
  • Downtown Los Angeles: 96 (93 in 1997)
  • Anaheim: 94 (92 in 1997)
  • Santa Ana: 95 (91 in 1997)
  • Oceanside: 79 (Tied 79 in 1959)
  • Vista: 93 (91 in 1997)
  • Chula Vista: 91 (86 in 1997)
  • San Jacinto: 101 (95 in 1997)
  • Big Bear: 78 (72 in 2004)
  • Idyllwild: 99 (79 in 2004)
  • Campo: 100 (92 in 1997)
  • Indio: 107 (101 in 2004)

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