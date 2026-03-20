Southern California heat wave's record-breaking pace to continue Friday with slight cooldown ahead

While Friday morning is officially the end of winter, the past week has felt anything but that, and the abnormally high temperatures aren't likely to leave Southern California for the remainder of March.

According to the National Weather Service, the region's historic winter heat wave continues Friday with another day of toppled heat records. High temperatures were predicted in the mid-90s to lower triple digits in the inland valleys, and between the high 70s to low 90s along the coast.

"In a couple of hours we'll be in spring, but we're really in summer," said CBS LA Meteorologist Marina Jurica. "We are going to be seeing summer continue really for the rest of March."

While temperatures are expected to calm down slightly on Saturday, Friday could be the hottest day of what's already been an extreme anomaly of a week.

Friday's projected highs, according to the NWS, include:

Downtown Los Angeles: 91 degrees

Burbank: 100

Santa Clarita: 99

Anaheim: 95

Irvine: 89

Riverside: 99

San Bernardino: 101

Temecula: 97

San Clemente: 79

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will remain in place through Friday.

New records on Thursday

More than two dozen daily heat records were set in Southern California on Thursday, including cities in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

In several of those cities, Thursday was the hottest day ever recorded in the month of March, oftentimes breaking records that were set earlier in the week. They include:

Palmdale: 92 (90 in 2026)

Lancaster: 93 (91 in 2004)

Paso Robles: 95 (93 in 2026)

San Jacinto: 102 (100 in 2026)

Escondido: 98 (Tied 98 in 1988)

Ramona: 95 (Tied 95 in 2026)

El Cajon: 98 (Tied 98 in 1997)

Idyllwild: 90 (87 in 2026)

Lake Cuyamaca: 84 (Tied 84 in 2026)

Palm Springs: 107 (106 in 2026)

Thermal: 108 (107 in 2026)

Indio: 108 (107 in 2026)

Borrego: 105 (104 in 2026)

Palomar Mountain: 83 (82 in 2026)

Campo: 96 (Tied 96 in 2026)

Future outlook

Next week won't be quite as extreme as this week, forecasters say, but don't expect a mild start to spring. Temperatures will still hover around the mid-80s to the lower 90s throughout the week in inland areas.

Coastal areas will experience a more dramatic temperature change, the NWS said, as they settle into the 70s.

Heat-related illnesses

The extreme heat is drastically increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses. It can cause several health issues, including exhaustion, stroke and cramps.

Heat exhaustion symptoms:

Feeling dizzy

Excessive sweating

Nausea, vomiting

Clammy or pale skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Heat stroke symptoms:

No sweating

Nausea, vomiting

Headache

Rapid, strong pulse

If you or someone you know is experiencing a heat-related illness, officials recommend moving to a cooler place and drinking water. If symptoms worsen, they recommend you seek emergency help.