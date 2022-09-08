Southern California gas prices take a wrong turn, inching up after several weeks of declines

Gas prices back up after weeks of going down

Gas prices back up after weeks of going down

Gas prices back up after weeks of going down

Gas prices have taken a turn in the wrong direction, after weeks of incremental drops.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County went up again Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.342. The same price had been ticking down 78 of the previous 80 days.

It's still $1.12 less than the record high of $6.462 set on June 14, but that's a cold comfort for drivers who were hoping gas prices could get back under $5 a gallon.

Ventura County has the highest average with $5.37, and Orange County's average for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.30.

Drivers looking for the cheapest gas will have to head to the Inland Empire, where a gallon regular gas is an average of $5.24.

Southern California gas prices are going up, despite the national average continuing to decline. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped 1.3 cents to $3.751.