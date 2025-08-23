Watch CBS News
Southern California fire danger ramps up amid heat wave, thunderstorms

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

KCAL News

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Los Angeles County as thunderstorms added a new wrinkle to the heat wave on Saturday morning.

The warning, in effect until 9 p.m., spans several mountainous areas of Southern California, such as the Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Mountains. A NWS bulletin described the fire conditions as extreme, due to dried out fuels from the heat wave combined with sporadic lightning strikes.

"If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could threaten life and property," the bulletin reads. "Be aware of sudden re-direction of fires in response to passing outflow boundaries."

As of Saturday morning, at least four fires in the Angeles National Forest have started due to lightning strikes. The U.S. Forest Service stated that there was no current threat to life or property as 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, elevated thunderstorm chances will remain in place throughout the weekend, although the NWS said fire chances will decrease after Saturday night. Thunderstorm chances as of Saturday morning were at 20% in Los Angeles, 31% in Santa Clarita, 31% in San Bernardino and 65% in Big Bear Lake, according to the NWS.

The extreme heat warning will remain in place until 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS. A cooling trend is expected to start Monday.

