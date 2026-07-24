Southern California heat wave will bring dangerous conditions across the region with little overnight relief

The Southern California heat wave impacting the region will continue to bring dangerous conditions heading into the weekend and forecasters warn that there will be minimal overnight relief.

The National Weather Service says the hottest day over the next few days will be Sunday. The high-pressure system over the southwestern part of the country is bringing in the hot air into the atmosphere.

CBS LA chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says enough though temperatures will keep trending higher away from the coast, conditions in coastal communities will still be warmer than usual. Afternoon highs along inland communities will likely soar past 105 degrees.

Deanno also says that humid air holds onto its heat more efficiently at night, which means there will be minimal relief during the overnight hours. Overnight temperatures in the Inland Empire will be in the 70s.

"The large area of high pressure will remain the dominant weather feature through next week," the NWS says. "The core of the high will shift a little to the east Monday through Wednesday and bring a touch of relief to the heat, but only by a few degrees."

An extreme heat warning will remain effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys and the Inland Empire. A heat advisory will also be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the entire Southern California region.

Temperatures in the Inland Empire will likely be in the high 90s and triple digits by the early afternoon. Coastal areas in LA and Orange County will be in the high 80s to 90s.

Weather officials say they are concerned about the increased risk for heat-related illnesses including exhaustion and stroke. They urge the public to limit outdoor activities to early hours, stay in air-conditioned spaces during the afternoon and evening hours and never leave children or pets in unattended cars.

The NWS also says there is an elevated concern for fire activity. Weather officials say the greatest risk is away from the coasts in areas with dry vegetation. They add that the public can take several steps to help minimize fire danger by properly discarding cigarettes, avoiding activities with open flames and monitoring weather alerts.