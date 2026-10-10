Southern California coastal communities brace for Tropical Storm Rachel impacts

Southern California's coastal communities are bracing for high tide on Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Rachel is expected to bring damaging urban flooding, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning through 3 p.m. Sunday for beach communities in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, including Avalon on Catalina Island.

Long Beach and Malibu were pointed out as particularly vulnerable communities likely to experience "damaging seawater flooding," the NWS said.

"For vulnerable south-facing beaches, seawater flooding can damage beach roads and structures, especially around the time of high tide. For all other beaches and harbors, shallow and minor seawater flooding can impact beaches and walkways," the NWS warning says. "For all beach areas, significant erosion is expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Southern California's beaches in anticipation of the flooding.

The worst of the flooding is expected on Sunday, the NWS said, due to rain chances and tidal enhancements caused by Tropical Storm Rachel.

Currently, the most likely scenarios show Tropical Storm Rachel making landfall well south of the U.S.-Mexico border; however, the impacts would still be felt in the form of rainfall and coastal flooding.

On Friday, high tides caused damage in communities like Long Beach and Newport Beach.

In Newport Beach, the city declared a local emergency as floodwaters overtook homes and businesses on Balboa Island. City officials said during an evening news conference that crews will work through the night and into the weekend to rebuild sand berms as the threat of flooding continues.

Long Beach residents told CBS LA that pieces of boardwalk have battered windows and homes along the shoreline. At least eight homes were red-tagged by Friday night.

The city issued mandatory evacuation orders for homes on Seaside Walk through noon on Tuesday.

"The City is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for homes on Seaside Walk between 64th and 66th Place (6400 and 6500 block). This will take effect at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 and continue through noon on Tuesday, Oct. 13," the city of Long Beach said. "The return date is subject to change based on evolving conditions City personnel are going door-to-door in the impacted area to provide further instructions. Additionally, an Alert Long Beach message has been sent to residents of the Peninsula ahead of time regarding the evacuation, and another will be sent when the order is in place at 7 p.m."