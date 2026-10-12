Southern California's coastal communities deal with dangerous flooding, damage to homes as Rachel moved through region

Over the weekend, Southern California's coastal communities were battered by strong waves that caused flooding and damage to homes as Post-Tropical Cyclone Rachel moved through the region.

Those communities remain on high alert as remnants of the storm are still expected to cause impacts through Tuesday.

A National Weather Service coastal flood advisory will remain in effect for Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange County beaches until 2 p.m. Tuesday. Officials are warning residents about dangerous rip currents and elevated surf.

They add that there is a risk of minor to moderate flooding around high tide in low-lying and harbor areas. Enhanced beach erosion also remains a concern for beachfront properties.

Newport Beach, CA - October 09: Sea water floods on to Balboa Boulevard near 15th Street on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, CA, on Friday, October 9, 2026. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

In addition to the high tides, rain and thunderstorms will also persist through Monday. A low-pressure system has dropped temperatures below normal, giving parts of Southern California the first taste of fall.

The rain will continue through most of the morning and into the afternoon on Monday. Areas in LA and Ventura counties could see some lingering showers into the evening.

Peak rain rates will be on the light side. Most areas will only get about .25 to an inch of rain during this weather event.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will climb again, reaching the mid-80s to low 90s in some inland communities.

Santa Ana winds will also pick up Thursday into Friday. The NWS says confidence is higher than usual that a Santa Ana wind event will develop during that period.