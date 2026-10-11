Southern California endures coastal flooding, high tides and rain as Rachel's potentially destructive impacts arrive

Coastal communities across Southern California are preparing for potentially destructive impacts from high tides caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Rachel.

The storm, downgraded from a Tropical Storm on Sunday, has spurred several warnings from the National Weather Service, including a Coastal Flood Warning along the Southern California coast.

"Damaging sea-water coastal flooding is likely through Sunday, especially near the Sunday morning high tide where anticipated tide levels are expected to be around 8 feet," the warning says.

Due to the storm's expected impacts along the coast, as well as anticipated rainfall across Southern California, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Monday. It was also extended through Tuesday for beach communities.

The NWS said Malibu and Long Beach are especially vulnerable, and the former's city officials issued serious warnings to residents on Saturday.

Long Beach preparations

CBS LA meteorologists anticipate high tides on Sunday morning will produce waves between 7.5 and 8 feet in some locations. That includes Long Beach, where high tide is set to begin shortly before 10 a.m.

"This is a sobering reminder of the power of nature," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "We want to acknowledge that this is going to get worse in the coming days. So take this seriously and be prepared."

Richardson said eight structures along the coast were already red-tagged from impacts of a high tide on Friday across 13 addresses and one yellow-tagged structure. The city issued a mandatory evacuation order on Friday for homes on Seaside Walk between 64th and 66th Place.

Evacuation warnings were also issued for homes in the 6200, 6300, 6600 and 6700 blocks of Seaside Walk, city officials said Saturday night, also noting that evacuation advisories were in place for people on Naples Island, Treasure Island and Peninsula residents.

"These kind of impacts are not normal. They're unprecedented for our community," Richardson said. "These continued threats have brought significant, significant damage right to our shoreline's front door."

While most of the damage was limited to the Peninsula on Friday, Richardson said Sunday's impacts could reach the entire city.

Long Beach Fire Chief Dennis Buchanan said crews have placed and distributed more than 11,000 sandbags in anticipation of Sunday's tides. He encouraged residents to prepare "go bags" in case more evacuation orders are necessary.

"We've seen so much damage and we expect even more," Buchanan said.

Later Saturday, city officials said that they deployed a crane to place 30 heavy-duty, 3,000-pound sandbags to reinforce the bulkhead at 64th Place, which suffered "significant damage."

Conditions on the Peninsula in Long Beach are expected to remain critical into next week, said Councilmember Kristina Duggan, who represents the area.

Widespread rainfall

Rachel is expected to produce rainfall across Southern California, with varying amounts.

In Los Angeles County, up to 2 inches can be expected in the San Gabriel Mountains but totals will be limited to about 0.25 inches or less elsewhere, the NWS said. That rainfall was predicted to arrive in the form of light, scattered showers.

Rainfall could be stronger in Orange County and the Inland Empire. Totals nearing 0.5 inches are expected in parts of Orange County, like Anaheim and Fullerton, while totals could reach 1 inch in Riverside County. In San Bernardino County, as much as 2 inches could fall.