Southern California beaches could have dangerous Labor Day currents

While Labor Day is often a big-time beach day for many in Southern California, forecasters are warning beachgoers to use caution in the ocean on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Marine Weather Statement along the Southern California coast south of Santa Barbara County. The advisory coincides with a heat advisory the agency issued for Monday and much of Tuesday, which is expected to see triple-digit temperatures in inland parts of the region.

In the ocean waters, swimmers can expect "choppy seas, gusty erratic winds and the potential for cloud-to-sea lightning," the agency warns. Conditions were predicted to be at their most dangerous between Point Mugu in Ventura County and Malibu.

"There is an increased risk of ocean drowning," the NWS. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."

The NWS advised swimmers to stay near lifeguards on the beach.