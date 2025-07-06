Watch CBS News
Local News

Southern California beaches facing dangerous conditions Sunday, forecasters say

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Dangerous surf and currents expected at Southern California beaches on Sunday
Dangerous surf and currents expected at Southern California beaches on Sunday 02:29

While Southern California's Sunday should be a perfect summer weather day, experts are advising people to stay out of ocean water amid dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement through Sunday evening, warning that rip currents and strong surf could lead to increased drowning risk. The warnings are instated for all beaches in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as Catalina Island and parts of Santa Barbara County.

"There is an increased risk of ocean drowning," the NWS statement reads. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore."

The dangerous current has been present all weekend. On Friday, the Fourth of July holiday, more than 350 rescues were made at Newport Beach alone, according to the official X account for Newport Beach Lifeguards.

The NWS advised people who chose to swim in the ocean to stay close to lifeguard towers.

It's possible the statement is extended into Monday, the NWS said, depending on conditions.

The dangerous conditions come as Southern California approaches a heatwave. KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for the upcoming Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as triple-digit temperatures are expected in inland areas.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.