Southern California beaches facing dangerous conditions Sunday, forecasters say

Dangerous surf and currents expected at Southern California beaches on Sunday

While Southern California's Sunday should be a perfect summer weather day, experts are advising people to stay out of ocean water amid dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement through Sunday evening, warning that rip currents and strong surf could lead to increased drowning risk. The warnings are instated for all beaches in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as Catalina Island and parts of Santa Barbara County.

"There is an increased risk of ocean drowning," the NWS statement reads. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore."

The dangerous current has been present all weekend. On Friday, the Fourth of July holiday, more than 350 rescues were made at Newport Beach alone, according to the official X account for Newport Beach Lifeguards.

The NWS advised people who chose to swim in the ocean to stay close to lifeguard towers.

It's possible the statement is extended into Monday, the NWS said, depending on conditions.

The dangerous conditions come as Southern California approaches a heatwave. KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for the upcoming Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as triple-digit temperatures are expected in inland areas.