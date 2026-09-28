Southern California beach cities prepare for potential flooding, erosion as strong swells threaten properties

Beach cities and residents across Southern California are preparing their homes and properties ahead of potential flooding and coastal erosion caused by Hurricane Polo.

Just weeks after getting walloped by Hurricane Marie, residents on the peninsula in Long Beach are getting ready to do it all over again with Hurricane Polo.

The storm has already started to create some elevated tides along the beaches. High tide on Monday is at 10:24 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for Los Angeles County beaches, Ventura County beaches and the Malibu coast. The advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Long Beach is testing a new pilot program to help mitigate the damage. They've put up heavy-duty sandbags right by the seawall to try to break up the wave energy.

Preparations have been ongoing since Labor Day when the peninsula flooded.

Homeowners are also reinforcing their properties with sandbags. Sand berms have been rebuilt and there are new reinforcements along the seawall where waves from Hurricane Marie broke the boardwalk apart.

Sandbags are available at several locations across the city/

Officials in Malibu are also working to make sure residents are prepared for the El Niño conditions. The city will be hosting an "El Niño preparedness community workshop" on Monday, which is the first in a series aimed at helping get residents and businesses ready.

The workshops will feature members from the City's Community Development, Public Works and Public Safety Departments and Caltrans.

Topics in the workshops will include storm preparedness, coastal erosion, flooding and debris flow risks, infrastructure conditions and ongoing work along Pacific Coast Highway.

"This first community workshop will give residents an opportunity to get information and ask questions about current conditions, what is being done to prepare, and what property owners can do now to protect their homes and families," the city wrote.