Hurricane Polo expected to bring strong swells to Southern California, prompting coastal flood advisory

As Hurricane Polo continues moving with intensity in the Pacific Ocean, weather officials have issued a coastal flood advisory for Southern California beach communities.

The National Weather Service says the Southern California coastline is expected to see remnants of Hurricane Polo through Tuesday. South-facing beaches could experience strong surf, moderate coastal flooding and dangerous swimming conditions.

An NWS coastal flood and high surf advisory will be in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Ventura County beaches, Los Angeles County beaches and the Malibu coast.

Although weather officials say that the surf will likely be smaller than Hurricane Marie, which impacted the coastline earlier this month, the lingering erosion effects could enhance flooding.

Surf heights along LA and Ventura County beaches are expected to peak around 4 to 7 feet on Monday and Tuesday. High tides will build and peak on Monday and Tuesday during the late morning hours, likely reaching about 7 feet.

The NWS is urging residents in the advisory areas to take the necessary steps to protect their flood-prone properties. They are asking the public to remain out of the water due to the dangerous rip currents, which could pull swimmers in. They are also asking people to refrain from riding rock jetties.