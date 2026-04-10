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Southern California to receive April rain showers over the weekend

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Rain showers and possible thunderstorms could make for an unusual April weekend in Southern California, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service projects rain totals from Friday to Monday to reach between .5 and 1.5 inches in various communities, with mountain areas receiving the higher end of that range. Thunderstorm chances could quickly alter totals due to the unpredictability and high variability, but Saturday night was projected to have the highest probability of potential thunderstorms.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Sunday in response to the possibility of rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.

The storms were expected to come in the form of two back-to-back systems – the first of which was due late Friday and the second late Saturday.

"Really, both of these are overnight storms," said CBS LA Meteorologist Chloe Carlson. "Most of the rainfall will be falling overnight, so we'll wake up to those wet roads."

Friday night's storms were expected to bring less than one-tenth of an inch to inland and coastal communities in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. All showers on Friday were projected to be very light and brief, Carlson said.

Carlson added that Saturday won't be a "total washout." Most of the daytime hours will see some sunshine and dryness before rainfall returns in the late evening hours.

On Sunday, more rainfall was expected to move southbound through Southern California with widespread showers.

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