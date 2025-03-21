Portion of southbound 605 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs closes this weekend for repairs

As part of a massive 605 Freeway improvement project to rehabilitate the roadway from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley, Caltrans announced a portion of the freeway will be closed this weekend in Santa Fe Springs.

For paving, there will be full southbound 605 Freeway closures Friday night and Sunday night between Slauson Avenue and I-5 in Santa Fe Springs.

Traffic will be detoured during the hours of the full freeway closure. During the remainder of the weekend, there will only be lane reductions.

The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Southbound I-605 from Slauson Avenue to I-5, all southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4:01 a.m. Saturday to place k-rail and temporary striping.

Southbound I-605 from Telegraph Road to I-5 two southbound lanes will be open to traffic from 4:01 a.m. Saturday, to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-605 from Slauson Avenue to I-5, all southbound lanes will be closed again from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5:01 a.m. Monday to remove k-rail and restripe the freeway. Traffic will be detoured during the hours of the full southbound 605 Freeway closure. Caltrans

The Super 605 freeway corridor improvement project is anticipated to be completed in 2030. There are three segments in the project and this segment of work, from Katella Avenue to Telegraph Road, includes: replacing distressed pavement and concrete slabs, repaving, revamping signage and striping, ramp and connector work, and enhancing skid resistance on road surfaces.