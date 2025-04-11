3 lanes of southbound 101 Freeway near Echo Park closed for emergency repairs

Three lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway near Echo Park are closed Friday for emergency repairs, Caltrans says.

The agency posted on X that the bridge point of the southbound 101 Freeway at Temple Street needs repairs.

All southbound traffic is being diverted to the 110 Freeway. Caltrans said the closure is expected to last four hours.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and use caution when traveling through the area.

The cause of the damage on the roadway is unclear.