Woman shot during possible road rage incident in South LA

A woman was wounded in a shooting that police are investigating as a possible road rage incident in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 8:50 a.m. near Avalon Boulevard and Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After the shooting, police believe the woman continued to drive, ending up on Avalon and 89th Street before she was able to flag down officers. Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The victim told police that the suspect was driving a white Nissan Altima and that they were possibly a male.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 972-7828.