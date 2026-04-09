Pedestrian severely injured by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles, police say

A pedestrian who was crossing the street in South Los Angeles in February was severely injured, and police are still searching for the driver.

The crash happened back on Feb. 7 at around 3:30 a.m. as the woman was crossing Broadway near 46th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that the driver was traveling south on Broadway when the crash occurred, and instead of stopping to help the victim, they fled from the area.

"The Los Angeles Fire Department's paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where she was treated for severe injuries," the release said.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver through the city's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, police said.

Detectives ask anyone who may know more to contact them at (213) 833-3713.