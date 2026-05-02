62-year-old woman struck and killed by South Los Angeles hit-and-run driver, police say

A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened at around 12:50 a.m. near Manchester Avenue and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers say that they were called to the scene after learning of a woman lying in the street. Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that a car driving westbound on Manchester struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk near Vermont Street and fled the scene.

The pedestrian, who has since been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office as Lavona Graham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not have information on the suspect or vehicle involved in the incident as they began their probe.