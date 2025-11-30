Watch CBS News
Investigation launched after South Los Angeles crash leaves bicyclist dead

Dean Fioresi
An investigation is underway in an unincorporated part of South Los Angeles after a bicyclist was found dead following a crash on Sunday evening. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 71st Street and Holmes Avenue at around 5:55 p.m. after learning of the fatal crash. 

They arrived and found the victim, an unidentified man, who appeared to have been riding a bike. He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, where he later died, according to LASD's news release

There was no information provided on if the crash was being investigated as a hit-and-run. Deputies also did not provide details on the vehicle involved in the collision. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

