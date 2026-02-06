Watch CBS News
South Los Angeles deadly 110 Freeway motorcycle crash closes multiple lanes

An early Friday morning crash has left one person dead on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, affecting multiple lanes of traffic.

The accident occurred around 6:15 a.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway just after the 10 Freeway.

CBS LA has issued a Next Traffic Alert as the morning commute in the impacted area of University Park is greatly affected. Around 7:30 a.m., it was estimated that traveling four miles between the 5 Freeway and the 10 Freeway will take one hour and two minutes.

The cause of the accident has not been revealed at this time. Aerial footage showed one other vehicle possibly involved in the motorcycle collision. 

CBS LA has issued a Next Traffic Alert in the University Park area of South Los Angeles. CBS LA

