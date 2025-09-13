8 arrested in connection with Los Angeles cargo theft worth $1.4 million

Eight people were arrested in connection with a cargo theft investigation in the South Los Angeles area on Thursday.

A team of detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team was in the 13000 block of Alameda Street on Wednesday, where they took the suspects into custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The firearms, drugs and money seized during a search warrant for a cargo theft investigation in South Los Angeles on Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Detectives served a search warrant at the location, during which approximately $1.4 million worth of Acer computers were found, deputies said. Along with the computers were an AK-47 rifle, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, seven stolen vehicles, including a semi-truck and a 53-foot trailer, they noted. Nearly two pounds of methamphetamine were also seized.

The names of the eight suspects were not immediately released and deputies have not shared booking information.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7893.