6 people rescued after fire engulfed apartment building in South Los Angeles

At least six people had to be rescued from an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Wednesday night after a fire engulfed the property.

The fire broke out just before midnight, creating heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed in and pulled out as many as six people, including three men, a woman, a child and a senior.

Several people were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene, and at least two people were taken to the hospital.

The LAFD said around 12:30 a.m., crews had the flames knocked down. They stayed on scene working on hot spots and coordinating with building safety. Police closed nearby streets to keep people back.

Residents told CBS Los Angeles that at least one apartment unit is completely destroyed and several others are trashed.