Suspect wounded in liquor store shootout with LAPD

A 33-year-old man was wounded during an early morning shootout with police inside a South Los Angeles liquor store.

The gunfight happened on Aug. 31 at 1:10 a.m. at the corner of 9th Avenue and West Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Patrol officers walked into the liquor store and encountered Malik Salaah, 33. LAPD said officers tried to detain Salaah after spotting what appeared to be a concealed firearm in his waistband.

The shootout began when Salaah allegedly drew the firearm while the officers tried to apprehend him. LAPD said Salaah fired multiple rounds at the officers while he tried to run away from them. Police returned fire and struck Salaah at least once.

While he initially escaped, officers located Salaah after a few minutes. Police provided first aid until paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived.

Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. No one else was wounded during the shooting.

After the shootout, investigators found an unloaded 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine at the scene.

LAPD booked him for attempted murder of a peace officer. The department said the Force Investigation Division began its investigation into the shooting.