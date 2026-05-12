3 people in South Los Angeles injured after police pursuits ends in crash

Three people were injured after a police pursuit in South Los Angeles ended in a crash on Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department initiated a pursuit around 2:34 a.m. for suspects who were allegedly armed with a gun.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of 47th Street and Budlong Avenue when the suspects crashed into a parked van.

The two suspects and a woman who was inside the van were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.