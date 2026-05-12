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3 people in South Los Angeles injured after police pursuits ends in crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Three people were injured after a police pursuit in South Los Angeles ended in a crash on Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department initiated a pursuit around 2:34 a.m. for suspects who were allegedly armed with a gun.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of 47th Street and Budlong Avenue when the suspects crashed into a parked van.

The two suspects and a woman who was inside the van were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

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