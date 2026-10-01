South LA mother charged with murder after her infant was found in dumpster

A 19-year-old South Los Angeles mother has been charged with murder after her 4-month-old daughter was found dead inside a dumpster earlier this week.

Takiyah Babers, the child's biological mother, faces one count of murder and one felony count of assault on a child, causing death.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a Sept. 28 evening call for a death investigation in the 5200 block of Alba Street.

Takiyah Babers, center, with her foster parents, Laura Lacy and Herman Johnson. CBS LA

Neighbors said a woman was looking for recyclables in a dumpster when she discovered the infant. Officers said the child was wrapped in a blanket when they arrived. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The baby's foster grandmother, Laura Lacy, said that baby Luna had been in her care and that she had allowed Babers, her foster daughter, to visit the baby.

Lacy said she and her husband dropped Luna off at Barbers' home in the Puebla del Rio housing complex on Monday.

Baby Luna CBS LA

Lacy said they rushed over to their foster daughter's place after hearing the news. They said they couldn't find Luna.

Lacy was distraught and in disbelief that Luna, the baby she raised for four months, had died.

The foster family stood together at the beginning of the LAPD's investigation until officers placed Babers in handcuffs and led her away.

"Why would you throw her away? She didn't do anything," Lacy said.

Babers is expected to appear in court for her arraignment on Thursday afternoon.