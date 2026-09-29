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LAPD investigating after infant found dead inside dumpster in South Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an infant was found dead inside a dumpster in South Los Angeles on Monday night.

The LAPD said they responded to the 5000 block of Alba Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an ambulance death.

When police arrived, they learned that an infant was found wrapped in a blanket inside a dumpster by a person who was taking out the trash.

The infant was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The infant's age has not been confirmed. 

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and will be reviewing nearby cameras to find and identify any suspects. 

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