LAPD investigating after infant found dead inside dumpster in South Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an infant was found dead inside a dumpster in South Los Angeles on Monday night.

The LAPD said they responded to the 5000 block of Alba Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an ambulance death.

When police arrived, they learned that an infant was found wrapped in a blanket inside a dumpster by a person who was taking out the trash.

The infant was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The infant's age has not been confirmed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and will be reviewing nearby cameras to find and identify any suspects.