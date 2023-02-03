South LA Costco looks to build 800 apartments on top of its warehouse

A developer in South Los Angeles hopes to not only a Costco in the area but also tackle the city's affordable housing crisis.

The new housing project hopes to take over a closed AT&T building in Baldwin Village where the windows have been boarded up for almost two years. Thrive, the developer behind the new Costco, plans to turn the vacant 5-acre lot near La Brea Avenue and Coliseum street into the new warehouse store and intends to build 800 apartments on top.

According to Thrive, they hope to make 200 of the units low-income housing, something that the neighborhood seems to be excited about.

"The delinquents used to go and sleep over there," said Rolando Portillo, who has been living in Baldwin Village for 20 years.

"We gad a Walmart right here at Crenshaw and King for 12-14 years," said neighbor Byron Sweatt. "So we do need something else to replace that."

The nearest Costco is a 20-minute drive south to Inglewood. The developer is expected to submit the formal proposal to the city shortly. If approved, this will be the first Costco in South L.A.

"The community, they can buy in the stores," said resident Lynda White. "I don't know if that's what's happening in Costco, but that's what's happening in Culver City. I think that's our future."

While some worry the new apartments will drive up housing costs in the area, residents said they're not worried because the apartment they live in are protected by rent control. Portillo said he's hopeful the big box store will bring big improvements to the area.

"It will be more sources of work for people, and good for the neighborhood too," said Portillo.