South LA apartment complex locked down after suspect points gun at neighbor

SWAT heading to South LA apartment complex after suspect points gun at neighbor

Residents inside an apartment in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles had to barricade inside their units after one of their neighbors pointed a gun at a woman on Friday night.

It started at about 7 p.m. in 1950 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when the suspect knocked on his neighbor's door. When she looked through her peephole, she saw the male suspect pointing a revolver at her.

She did not open the door and called 911. The suspect and his girlfriend barricaded the out of her door, forcing her and her seven other neighbors to shelter in place. Neighbors said the suspect and his girlfriend kept walking up and down the hallways banging on everyone's doors.

Patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department took over the bottom floor. However, the suspect and his girlfriend were on the top floor.

An LAPD SWAT team headed over to the complex after hearing about the situation.