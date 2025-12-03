Los Angeles County deputies investigating pair of deadly shootings in South Gate

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating a pair of deadly shootings that happened in the South Gate area on Wednesday.

The first shooting happened a little after midnight in the 3700 block of Tweedy Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who are assisting the South Gate Police Department with their investigation.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

Deputies were again contacted to assist SGPD at around 2:40 p.m. after another deadly shooting, this time in the 3300 block of Southern Avenue, a separate news release said.

The victim in that shooting has only been identified as a man. He was also declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

No information on a suspect or motive in the shooting has been reported by detectives.

Deputies have not said if they believe the two shootings to be connected as their investigations continue.

Anyone with further details on either incident is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.