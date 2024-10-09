South Gate bakery destroyed days after grand opening

Evelyn Vazquez was looking forward to serving customers at her new bakery this weekend but those plans are on hold after a car slammed through the front door Wednesday evening.

"I'm feeling all types of feelings: sad, devastated and stressed," she said.

Vazquez said it all happened just after 4 p.m. when a car barreled through her storefront on Tweedy Boulevard and Otis Street.

"I just heard a big loud crash," Vazquez said. "I rushed out and saw my mom and saw the car and started panicking really bad."

Video from shortly after the crash shows the alleged driver trying to get out of the car as people rushed to help. Vazquez said her mom, who was helping at the store at the time, was hurt after falling down and being knocked unconscious.

"She's currently at the hospital and she's stable but it was a super scary situation for all of us," she said.

The devastation comes days after Evelyn's Bakery opened its doors. Vazquez held the grand opening on Saturday — a labor of love she quit her job for.

"It's been a lot of work and dedication," she said. "A lot of money invested, leaving my daughter and it's been hard."

The South Gate Police Department launched an investigation into the crash. Vazquez said insurance will cover some of the repairs but won't cover the more than $3,000 in fresh produce. With orders due this weekend, she's left wondering how they'll get fulfilled and how much money the small business will be forced to shell out.

"So far, we cannot be in here due to the roof caving in so we'll have to close down for a few days and it'll effect us t tremendously," Vazquez said.