Some Lunar New Year celebrations go ahead, after Monterey Park mass shooting

As the Los Angeles community mourns after a mass shooting Saturday night after a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, some event organizers are still planning to go ahead with Lunar New Year celebrations in other parts of the Southland.

Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival happened Sunday, just one day after the tragedy. Riverside Lunar Festival, scheduled for next week, is also planned to still happen. Panana Events, the organizer of both events, is coordinating with city officials and law enforcement to enhance security.

The Monterey Park shooting left 10 people dead and at least 10 injured. The motive for the mass shooting remains unknown.

'I'll never be able to feel safe here again,' said a Monterey Park resident Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris took time out a speech In Tallahassee, Florida to address the mass shooting.

"I do want to address the tragedy of what happened In my home state in Monterey Park, California," Harris said. "A time of a cultural celebration and yet another community has been torn apart by senseless gun violence."

Officials have not yet determined whether the incident is a hate crime.