Kamala Harris makes remarks about Monterey Park shooting, declaring "this violence must stop"

TALLAHASSEE, USA - JANUARY 22: U.S Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks for the 50th commemoration of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in Tallahassee FL, United States on January 22, 2023. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris took time out a speech In Tallahassee, Florida to address the Monterey Park mass shooting.

"I do want to address the tragedy of what happened In my home state in Monterey Park, California," Harris said. "A time of a cultural celebration and yet another community has been torn apart by senseless gun violence."

Harris was In the state's capitol city to deliver a speech marking the 50th commemoration of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

She went on to say that she and her husband, Doug join the President and Dr. Biden "in mourning for those who were killed as we pray for those who were Injured and as we grieve for those many people whose lives are forever changed."

President Biden took to Twitter early Sunday morning, tweeting, "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead."

Harris continued saying, "all of us In this room and In our country understand this violence must stop - and President Biden and I will continue to provide full support to the local authorities as we learn more."