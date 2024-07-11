Some injured in 4-vehicle crash following end of pursuit in Fountain Valley

Some people were injured in a crash involving four vehicles in Fountain Valley following the end of police pursuit Thursday, according to the Metro Cities Fire Authority.

Authorities have not said how many people were injured in the crash near Bushard Street and Heil Avenue or what kind of injuries they've sustained. At about 1:10 p.m., officials with the Fire Authority said people were still receiving medical treatment.

Around 1:30 p.m., aerial footage showed a black sedan heavily damaged in an intersection, with two other smashed vehicles seen on tow trucks nearby.

No other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

Check back for updates to this developing story.