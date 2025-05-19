Store owner shoots alleged robber in Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade

An owner of a sneaker store in Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade shot and killed an alleged robber Sunday night.

The Santa Monica Police Department said the deadly encounter happened during an after-hours private shopping session with a customer at Sole and Laces. Minutes after the appointment began, a second man barged through the back door. Police said the suspect "assaulted the business owner with some kind of chemical irritant," before a struggle ensued.

"The business owner, who was in possession of a legally-owned firearm, defended himself and shot one of the individuals inside," Lt. Lewis Gilmour said.

Paramedics took the suspect to the hospital, where he later died. Officers got to the scene within two minutes after the 911 call. Police believe it is an isolated incident. The store owner was unharmed.

"The shop owner is shaken up," said John Alle, the owner of the building. "He took care of things and defended himself, and his life and his family, by using his gun."

Police said crime like aggravated assaults are down while thefts at business have been on the rise. Alle said the numbers don't tell the whole story.

"A lot of retailers are just giving up," Alle said. "If they report the crimes and the theft, they'll lose their insurance."

Police also arrested the man who set up the shopping session, believing he set up the botched robbery. Officers said customer Karen Melikyan has been charged with homicide, armed robbery and conspiracy.