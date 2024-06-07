Softball star from Corona dies after long battle with liver cancer

An inspirational softball player who shattered state records even after her diagnosis died last week after a nearly decade-long battle with liver cancer.

"Her ability to leave all of her personal struggles off the field is a lesson for everybody to learn," head coach Kelly Ford said. "I called her our humble warrior."

What Taylor Dockins was going through would have brought most people to their knees. The softball star from Corona was diagnosed with liver cancer at just 17 years old, but you'd never know she was fighting through a grueling series of surgeries and chemotherapy while dominating the sport over the past eight years.

Ford said the pitcher and lefty hitter was the most decorated athlete California State University Fullerton ever recruited. The Norco High School alum smashed state records and was also named Gatorade's National Player of the Year, all while battling cancer.

"But boy, she left it out on the field. She played with passion," Ford said. "And that young lady just always fought."

Dockins fought with all she had until she died last Sunday.

"Well, I know that God had orchestrated a remarkable chain of events to get our paths to cross," organ donor Josh Menashe said.

Menashe donated part of his liver to Dockins. The act of kindness bought her two and a half more years on Earth — time she spent graduating college with a communications degree. She eventually joined CSU Fullerton's ESPN+ crew as a sports commentator. She also bought her first home in Tennessee, where she enjoyed country music and lived a faith-based life with her family.

"You know, I hear people say all the time I just want to live like Taylor," Menashe said. "She's inspired me to do better and do more, and that is because of her faith."

Menashe added that Dockins radiated strength and love. She was an inspiration to countless people, and this week, many of them held a candlelight vigil on the field in memory of her remarkable life.