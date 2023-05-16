Social media star JoJo Siwa's Tarzana home burglarized

Social media star JoJo Siwa's house in Tarzana was reportedly burglarized early Monday morning.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the reported burglary at about 2:50 a.m. Monday. No one was home at the time of the burglary, police said.

Responding officers searched the residence to make sure no one was inside. No suspects were found at the scene.

Property was reportedly stolen, but specific items and values were not released.

No suspect descriptions were released.

JoJo Siwa released security video from the home on her Snapchat account on Monday and discussed the break-in.

Siwa is a dancer and singer popular on YouTube and other social media who appeared for two seasons on the reality TV show "Dance Moms."