SoCalGas crews working on Inland Empire natural gas outages

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

The Southern California Gas Company is trying to fix possible natural gas outages across several areas in the Inland Empire.

According to the utility company, the outages are affecting Yucaipa, Calimesa, Cherry Valley and Beaumont.

At this time there is no danger to the public or any other immediate safety concerns. Customers showed not try to restore their natural gas on their own. 

The City of Calimesa said crews had identified the issue and were working on it at about 7 p.m.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 7:33 PM

