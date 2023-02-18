SoCalGas crews working on Inland Empire natural gas outages

The Southern California Gas Company is trying to fix possible natural gas outages across several areas in the Inland Empire.

According to the utility company, the outages are affecting Yucaipa, Calimesa, Cherry Valley and Beaumont.

At this time there is no danger to the public or any other immediate safety concerns. Customers showed not try to restore their natural gas on their own.

The City of Calimesa said crews had identified the issue and were working on it at about 7 p.m.

There is currently a City wide SoCal Gas outage, there is no eminent danger to the public. SoCal Gas is aware of the situation and has crews within the city to address the issue. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information. — City of Yucaipa (@CityofYucaipa) February 17, 2023

The City of Beaumont has been notified that there is currently a widespread SoCal Gas outage, there is no imminent danger to the public.



SoCalGas is aware of the situation and has crews out addressing the issue. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information pic.twitter.com/KHWApxANwT — Beaumont Police Dept (@BeaumontCA_PD) February 17, 2023