Gas station clerk, truck driver and man sleeping in car shot in series of shootings in Mojave Desert

A Las Vegas man suspected in a series of shootings, spanning 90 miles from Nevada to the Mojave Desert in Southern California, shot and wounded a gas station clerk, a man sleeping in a car and a truck driver early Tuesday, authorities said.

Antonio Chaidez, 35, was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly carrying out a series of shootings that started in Blue Diamond, Nevada — a small desert community about 25 miles outside Vegas — and ended 90 miles away in the unincorporated area of Baker in San Bernardino County, according to sheriff's officials.

Three victims allegedly shot and wounded by Chaidez in the Mojave Desert were all rushed to hospitals for treatment, officials said. No details about their injuries or current condition have been released by authorities.

They were all shot in areas along the I-15 Freeway, where Chaidez allegedly led officers on a pursuit before being arrested.

Gunshot victims reported 10 minutes apart

At about 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a man shot while sleeping inside his car in an unincorporated area of the county in the Mojave Desert off Cima Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Just ten minutes later, at about 2:46 a.m., deputies responded to another shooting around 20 miles away at a Chevron gas station in Baker, located along Baker Boulevard, sheriff's officials said. Investigators learned Chaidez allegedly fired multiple rounds into the gas station through a back door — striking a store clerk inside, officials said.

He also allegedly fired a number of rounds into two semi-trucks parked near the station while driving a black truck, striking one of the two truck drivers before fleeing the area, according to sheriff's officials.

Series of shootings started in Nevada, officials say

Before the shootings in San Bernardino County, officials allege Chaidez also opened fire in Blue Diamond, Nevada, a desert community of less than 300 people outside Las Vegas, and in the town of Jean, Nevada about 30 miles away.

But no details about those prior alleged shootings — or any possible victims — were released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Chaidez was taken into custody after California Highway Patrol officers later found him driving southbound on the I-15 Freeway near Afton Road and he allegedly led them on a pursuit.

About 40 miles west of the Chevron in Baker, where the last shootings were reported, he was pulled over off Harvard Road and the I-15 in the Mojave desert community of Newberry Springs.

Sheriff's officials said other details will be released as they become available with further investigation.

Anyone who may be a witness or has other information is urged to reach the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Barstow Station at 760-256-4838. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach the We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.