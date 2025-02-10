SoCal Honda launches donation drive for LA wildfire victims

Honda's Random Acts of Helpfulness returned to Southern California on Monday with a donation drive to help victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The initiative brings together 55 SoCal Honda Dealers, the LA Lost Stuffy Project, the Foothill Family and KCAL Cares. Its goal is to provide hygiene essentials and stuffed animals to those affected by the devasting fires, including the blazes that leveled entire neighborhoods in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Helpful Honda

Donations will be accepted at any SoCal Honda Dealership in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties between Monday, Feb. 10 and Friday, Feb. 21.

SoCal Honda Dealers started the drive by donating $10,000 worth of toiletries and toys for kids displaced by the fires.

"Foothill Family's mission is to empower children and families on their journey to achieve personal success, and that means providing both immediate relief and long-term support to help our community heal and rebuild," Foothill Family CEO Steve Allen said.

Helpful Honda

The LA Lost Stuffy Project founders, sisters-in-law Randi and Jenny Jaffe, started the initiative to replace stuffed animals, loveys or blankets for children that lost everything in the fires.

Honda will accept request for Random Acts of Helpfulness through their website. Helpful Honda will start distrubuting the donations during the week of March 1.