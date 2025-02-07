Mayor Bass gives update on recovery, rebuilding efforts across Los Angeles 1 month after wildfires erupted

It has been a month since the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires devastated communities in the Los Angeles area. At a news conference Friday morning, Mayor Karen Bass will provide an update on the recovery and rebuilding process taking place across the region.

Los Angeles County has been working to help residents recover and begin the rebuilding process after thousands lost their homes and businesses.

CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 23: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is seen at a press conference of Governor Gavin Newsom to sign legislation directing $2.5 billion in relief to support response and recovery efforts for Los Angeles, with attendance of Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate pro Tempore Mike McGuire, legislators and local leaders in Pasadena, California on January 23, 2025. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Over the past several weeks, the mayor has issued emergency executive orders aimed at expediting the recovery process, providing tax relief for affected people and protecting the watershed.

On Thursday, Bass along with U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and other federal and state officials visited the Palisades Fire burn area to assess the progress on debris removal and recovery.

After the fires were fully contained and damage was assessed, the focus shifted to ensuring hazardous debris was safely removed. This process is currently underway with the help of the U.S. EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers.

On Jan. 7, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Palisades Fire broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Flames were driven by "life-threatening" Santa Ana winds which spread embers and ignited hot spots. A few hours later the Eaton Fire sparked in the Pasadena and Altadena areas.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed 29 deaths in connection to the fires. Search and rescue teams were deployed to the burn areas where human remains were found.

The fires became some of the most destructive in California history burning more than 37,400 acres and destroying thousands of structures.

At the peak of the firestorms, an estimated 331,335 people were under an evacuation advisory, with nearly 192,000 residents facing mandatory evacuation orders. About 140,000 residents were subject to evacuation warnings but fire officials encouraged everyone to take extra precaution. For perspective, 331,335 people can fill SoFi Stadium three times over.