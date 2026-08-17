SoCal Edison says Public Safety Power Shutoffs "could happen more frequently, last longer" this year

Southern California Edison says that Public Safety Power Shutoffs could occur more frequently, impact more customers and last longer than usual in 2026 due to rising fire risk.

"When it's hot, dry and windy, fires can move quickly," an online article posted by SoCal Edison said. "In those conditions, SCE may need to temporarily turn off electricity in high risk areas. While being without power can create significant hardships, this precaution is necessary to help keep communities safe."

Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS, occur during periods of high fire danger. They occur across California when utility companies shut off the power to certain areas in order to reduce the risk of electrical equipment causing a fire due to any combination of strong winds, low humidity or dry vegetation.

SCE says that its process for determining when to put a PSPS into effect has changed for several reasons, including:

a new formula that "better predicts when weather conditions could increase the risk of electric equipment causing a significant fire"

refined wind speed triggers that help determine when power should be turned off

determining if unusually high wind speeds call for an earlier power shutoff

"While PSPS events can be disruptive, they are a critical tool to help reduce wildfire risk," SCE said in an Instagram post announcing the changes.

Officials say that the increased use of PSPS could impact customers who have never experienced a PSPS before. As such, they shared a list of tips to prepare for a potential shutoff. Along with signing up for alerts from SCE, they advised the use of portable power stations and portable generators, visiting community resource centers for essentials, preparing supplies and making a plan in the event of an emergency.

In recent years, SCE equipment has been connected to the start of several devastating wildfires in Southern California, including the Thomas and Woolsey fires in 2018 and the 2022 Fairview Fire in Hemet

The company was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in late 2025 for their alleged connection to the ignition of the Eaton Fire, which killed 19 people.

More information on SoCal Edison's Public Safety Power Shutoff program can be found on their website.