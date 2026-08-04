California's Eaton Fire in Altadena sparked by SoCal Edison electric tower, Los Angeles County report finds

The Los Angeles County Fire Department on Tuesday released the conclusion of an 18-month investigation into the origins of the deadly and destructive Eaton Fire, determining that electrical arcing on an out-of-service transmission tower was allegedly to blame.

The report, conducted jointly between the LACFD's Arson Fire Investigation Unit and Cal Fire, determined that the arcing events "ejected hot metal particles that fell to the receptive fuel beds consisting of dry vegetation below the towers," which sits on a ridge above the Eaton Wash.

"I recognize that no report or investigation into the Eaton Fire can ease the deep pain and tragedy our residents have endured," said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. "While the cause has been determined, our focus remains on assisting our residents to rebuild their homes and livelihoods, and ensuring lessons learned drive meaningful and impactful change in memory of the 19 lives lost."

Los Angeles County Fire Department Eaton Fire Investigation Supplemental Report Page of

Starting Jan. 7, 2025, the Eaton Fire destroyed or damaged more than 9,000 homes primarily in the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena, and also affected nearby Pasadena.

The blaze took the lives of 19 people, according to the LA County Medical Examiner.

CBS LA reached out to Southern California Edison for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Last month, the utility company announced it paid more than $314 million to victims of the fire through its Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program.