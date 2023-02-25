Snow creates almost 'white out' conditions through the Cajon Pass
CalTrans crews have been laying de-icing material on the pavement to keep the I-15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass open amid this powerful winter storm.
The Cajon Pass is about 3,000 feet and traffic has been moving slow all day.
CHP officers were running traffic breaks to moderate traffic Friday morning and were helping to clear accidents and spin-outs all along the roadway.
