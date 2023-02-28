Snow closes Angeles Crest Highway (SR-2) in both directions

The Angeles Crest Highway (SR-2) is closed in both directions from I-210 to Vincent Gulch Road and from SR-138 through Wrightwood.

Caltrans District 7 says 5 to 10 feet of snow were recorded in some areas.

The road closure was made Tuesday morning and it is unknown how long it will take to reopen.

For an update on the current highway closures in your area, click here.

SR-2 CLOSED in both directions from 2.2 miles north of I-210 to Vincent Gulch Rd. & from SR-138 through Wrightwood. 5' to 10' of snow in some areas. Photos: @CaltransDist7 Chilao Mountain Maintenance yard & Charlston Flats (mile post 47.5). pic.twitter.com/J2uF3f7It5 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 28, 2023