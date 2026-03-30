Snoop Dogg to headline Long Beach Amphitheater summer grand opening

Long Beach native Snoop Dogg will return to the LBC for a historic performance this summer, headlining the Long Beach Amphitheater's grand opening.

The Long Beach Amphitheater is an open-air venue, next to the Queen Mary, overlooking the water with the cityscape in view. Construction on the theater began in January.

Snoop Dogg's roots are in Long Beach. He played football at Polytechnic High School and shot his debut solo music video, "Who Am I (What's My Name)," on the roof of the local VIP Records store. West Coast hip-hop's foundation was laid by local legends like Snoop, Nate Dogg, and Warren G.

LONG BEACH - 2007: Musician Snoop Dogg poses for the Ego Trippin' album photo shoot at Polytechnic High School. Long Beach, California 2007. Estevan Oriol / Getty Images

The 11,000-seat Long Beach Amphitheater's grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 6, lists Snoop Dogg and "Friends," but details about who the "friends" might be are not available yet.

"Opening our doors with Snoop Dogg is the perfect way to celebrate Long Beach's rich music legacy and signals our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to this community," said Tra Jones, general manager of Long Beach Amphitheater for Legends Global.

Legends / ASM Global manages the new $21 million amphitheater and 13 similar facilities nationwide, including the Greek Theatre.

Tickets for the Snoop Dogg & Friends go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 3, through LongBeachAmphitheater.com or Ticketmaster.com. Various presale specials take place on Wednesday, April 1, and Thursday, April 2.