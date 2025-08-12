Rapper Snoop Dogg named Los Angeles Community Chairman for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iconic Los Angeles rapper Snoop Dogg has been selected as the Los Angeles Community Chairman for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He was selected by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission on Tuesday. When the games head to SoFi Stadium, he will work alongside other team members to "engage the local community to help deliver a legacy that will positively impact the Los Angeles region well beyond the final match."

SoFi Stadium will host eight matches across the tournament, beginning with the U.S. Men's National Team's opening match. Games begin on June 11, 2026 and will continue until the final match on July 19, 2026.

"It's an honor to step up as the Community Chairman for the City of Angels as we get ready for the biggest game on the planet," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "We're going to bring the world together. West Coast style - unity, respect and a whole lotta love for the beautiful game. LA, let's make history in 2026!"

Snoop Dogg (right) with Kathryn Schloessman (left), the CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. Monae Caviness/Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission

LASEC officials selected Snoop Dogg due to his deep roots in the culture of Los Angeles. He hails from Long Beach, and has long been synonymous with the iconic West Coast style of hip-hop. In the years since his rise to fame, he's become a cultural icon for his comedic broadcasting of different sporting events and his philanthropic efforts.

"Snoop Dogg is more than a global icon. He embodies all that is Los Angeles and his deep roots in the community and passion for uplifting the next generation make him the perfect ambassador as we prepare to welcome the world in 2026," said a statement from Kathryn Schloessman, the President & CEO of LASEC and the CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee.